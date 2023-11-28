Will take whole night to complete rescue op: NDMA

Will take whole night to complete rescue op: NDMANovember 28, 2023 18:08
As the rescue operations are near a breakthrough in Silkyara tunnel, National Disaster Management Authority member Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) said that it would take the entire night to complete the rescue operation.
"...According to me, it will take the entire night to complete this operation...," he said.
More details soon. -- ANI
