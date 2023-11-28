RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will take whole night to complete rescue op: NDMA
November 28, 2023  18:08
image
As the rescue operations are near a breakthrough in Silkyara tunnel, National Disaster Management Authority member Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) said that it would take the entire night to complete the rescue operation. 

"...According to me, it will take the entire night to complete this operation...," he said. 

More details soon. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Navy's proposal for 2nd indigenous aircraft carrier gets govt nod
Navy's proposal for 2nd indigenous aircraft carrier gets govt nod

The mega procurement proposal will shortly be placed before the Defence Acquisition Council, the defence ministry's top body on procurement, they said.

Don't keep so much hope that people end up with broken hearts: Kapil Dev
Don't keep so much hope that people end up with broken hearts: Kapil Dev

Excess hype often leads to broken hearts and hence it is always necessary to strike a balance, legendary Kapil Dev said on Tuesday in context of India's six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the World Cup final earlier this month.

Date for WFI's elections likely to be announced on Nov. 29
Date for WFI's elections likely to be announced on Nov. 29

A fresh date for Wresting Federation of India's (WFI) long-pending elections is likely to be announced on Wednesday after the Supreme Court set aside the stay imposed by Punjab and Haryana High Court, a member of the IOA-appointed ad hoc...

Is Rinku Singh the finisher India is looking for?
Is Rinku Singh the finisher India is looking for?

Rinku Singh has put up a strong show in the first two matches of the five-match T20I series against Australia.

After flak, J-K police say softer UAPA provisions slapped on 7 students
After flak, J-K police say softer UAPA provisions slapped on 7 students

Several politicians, including the former J-K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, have condemned the action by police, alleging that it will disaffect the youths with such an extreme punishment.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances