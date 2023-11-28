VK Singh, PMO's Kulbe at tunnel

VK Singh, PMO's Kulbe at tunnelNovember 28, 2023 14:44
Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd), former advisor of PMO Bhaskar Khulbe and former Engineer-In-Chief and BRO DG Lieutenant General Harpal Singh (Retd) come out of the Silkyara tunnel. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted that the work of inserting the pipe inside the tunnel is complete and all the workers will be rescued soon.
