Uttarakhand grants Rs 1 lakh for reach rescued worker





He also said tunnels under construction in the state will be reviewed in the wake of the Silkyara tunnel crash.





Speaking about the successful evacuation of the 41 workers on Tuesday night, Dhami said it began with the youngest of workers.





"They were all fit and crawled out of the passage on their own," he said.





No one among the workers is critical after spending 16 days underground, Dhami said. However, after their rescue from the tunnel, they will be kept under medical observation before being sent home, he said.





As the auger machines repeatedly hit the hurdles, I thank the manual miners who accomplished the tunnel rescue mission, he said, making it a appoint to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "constant support" during the rescue efforts.

Rs 1 lakh will be given to each of the 41 rescued workers, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday evening.