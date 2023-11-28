RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uttarakhand grants Rs 1 lakh for reach rescued worker
November 28, 2023  22:00
image
Rs 1 lakh will be given to each of the 41 rescued workers, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday evening. 

He also said tunnels under construction in the state will be reviewed in the wake of the Silkyara tunnel crash. 

Speaking about the successful evacuation of the 41 workers on Tuesday night, Dhami said it began with the youngest of workers. 

"They were all fit and crawled out of the passage on their own," he said. 

No one among the workers is critical after spending 16 days underground, Dhami said. However, after their rescue from the tunnel, they will be kept under medical observation before being sent home, he said.  

As the auger machines repeatedly hit the hurdles, I thank the manual miners who accomplished the tunnel rescue mission, he said, making it a appoint to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "constant support" during the rescue efforts.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles
Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles

The seasoned Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner Rohan Kapoor entered the second round in the mixed doubles on the opening day of the Syed Modi India International badminton event in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!
Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!

Rescue workers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for 16 days.

The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded
The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded

After 16 days of intense efforts by multiple agencies, all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi have safely been evacuated on Tuesday evening.

In Pictures - India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers maiden ton
In Pictures - India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers maiden ton

Images from India vs Australia 3rd T20 International in Guwahati on Tuesday.

In Pictures - Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends
In Pictures - Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends

It was a highly emotional moment, with those gathered outside shouting slogans and the workers themselves welcomed by everyone present, as these photographs show.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances