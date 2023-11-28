Tunnel rescue: Vertical drilling may take 50 hours





As per official sources, the vertical drilling which was paused last night has also resumed and about 43 metres of drilling work have been done so far out of the 86 metres needed. The remaining work may take another 40 to 50 hours.





However, officials part of the vertical drilling team said that the work undertaken from the mouth of the tunnel is seen as the more feasible rescue option and that it will be completed faster than vertical drilling.





Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who has been monitoring the rescue operation told reporters today morning hat almost 52 metres of drilling work has been done so far in totality.





"All the experts have been working for a long time. 52 metres of drilling work has been done, everyone is fine, everyone is full of energy. We hope the work will be completed as soon as possible. The manner in which the work is ongoing, we hope that there will be a breakthrough very soon," CM Dhami said.





As per official sources, about 57 metres of drilling work from the mouth of the tunnel, is to be done in total to lay a pipe inside the tunnel to reach the trapped workers.





"Earlier, steel girders were found (during drilling), this has been reduced now. We are finding more concrete right now, it is being cut with a cutter," he added.





Asserting confidence, the workers involved in rat-hole mining inside the Silkyara tunnel said that the drilling work will be completed in 24 hours and the trapped labourers will be brought out soon. -- ANI

The efforts to rescue 41 trapped labourers are progressing on multiple fronts with both vertical and manual drilling works taking off at an almost similar pace from atop the hill and inside the tunnel accordingly on Tuesday.