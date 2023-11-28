RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tunnel rescue: NDRF takes over ops now
November 28, 2023  15:12
image
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are taking over the rescue ops at this point. NDRF men will enter the steel chute pushed into the drilled passage over the past several days and then bring out the workers one-by-one. 

 Going by the practised drill, each worker will lie down on a wheeled stretcher that would be pulled by rescue workers outside using ropes. This was expected to take about two or three hours. 

 Anticipation had been building up at the disaster site on the Char Dham route hours before the news broke outside. Ambulances were lining up at the mouth of the tunnel to rush the rescued workers as they are brought of the steel chute one by one to a community health centre. 

 A stretch of mud road was re-laid to make passage of ambulances easier. Stretchers were being taken inside the mouth of the tunnel. As the information about the breakthrough emerged, some workers outside chanted Jai Shri Ram.
