Tunnel rescue: Drilling ends





NDRF personnel at the entrance of the Silkyara tunnel say that a pipe has been inserted up to 55.3 metres and one more pipe has to be welded and pushed in.





"Rat-hole miners" began manual drilling operations yesterday to reach the 41 workers trapped within the debris of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi as rescue ops entered Day 17.

Drilling through collapsed Silkyara tunnel over, says Uttarakhand official. Just five metres is left to achieve a breakthrough in digging through the rubble of the Silkyara tunnel and preparations are underway to rush the trapped workers to a hospital.