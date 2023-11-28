RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tunnel rescue: Drilling ends
November 28, 2023  13:54
image
Drilling through collapsed Silkyara tunnel over, says Uttarakhand official. Just five metres is left to achieve a breakthrough in digging through the rubble of the Silkyara tunnel and preparations are underway to rush the trapped workers to a hospital. 

NDRF personnel at the entrance of the Silkyara tunnel say that a pipe has been inserted up to 55.3 metres and one more pipe has to be welded and pushed in. 

"Rat-hole miners" began manual drilling operations yesterday to reach the 41 workers trapped within the debris of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi as rescue ops entered Day 17.
