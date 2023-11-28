RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stage III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR after improvement in air quality
November 28, 2023  18:44
The Centre on Tuesday ordered the revocation of restrictions under Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect, following improvement in air quality. 

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, met on Tuesday in view of the significant improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR. 

The air quality forecasts by the India meteorological department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to 'severe' category in the coming days for which forecast is available, the CAQM said. 

The Centre's pollution control panel had invoked the Stage III restrictions on November 2, directing a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR. 

Under this stage, restrictions were also imposed on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. -- PTI
