Rescuers break through Silkyara tunnel rubble

Rescuers break through Silkyara tunnel rubbleNovember 28, 2023 14:02
What the tunnel rescue ops looks like
Rescue workers broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, ending the ordeal of 41 workers trapped inside for 16 days.
A senior Uttarakhand official at the site said drilling was complete. Asked by reporters, NHIDCL managing director Mahmood Ahmed did not immediately confirm the development, but said the last section of the escape pipe was being pushed through the drilled passage.
A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit 41 workers inside
