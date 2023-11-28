RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rat-hole workers say drilling will end in 24 hours
November 28, 2023  10:10
Work at the rescue site is on 24 hours
Work at the rescue site is on 24 hours
The workers involved in rat-hole mining inside the Silkyara tunnel to rescue 41 trapped labourers asserted confidence that the drilling work will be completed in 24 hours and the trapped labourers will be brought out soon as the rescue efforts entered 17th day on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday morning, Naseem, one of the workers said that they have already done 5 metres of manual drilling work so far, and 51 metres have been completed in totality.

"51 metres of drilling is completed. We have done 5 metres inside through manual drilling. We are going inside the 800 mm pipe and about 6 metres of drilling work is left. It won't take much long, we will complete it in 24 hours, and will bring our boys out soon," Naseem said.

He added that it takes about 1-2 hours to drill 1 metre and if any obstacle comes by it may take longer but so far the work has been progressing well.

Another one of the workers said that the government has provided them with all necessary equipment needed for their safety adding that the work is going at a good pace.

"We are a team of 12 specialists and 2 workers go inside the tunnel at a time. We are going inside the 800 mm pipe, and yes, it is challenging but we are trying to complete it sooner," he said.

Rat-hole miners are carrying out the manual drilling work which has been going on since Monday night. The debris thus generated is taken out manually using ropes from the rescue pipe. -- 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How To Improve Kidney Health
How To Improve Kidney Health

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar, a consultant kidney health specialist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, tells you how you can take care of your kidneys.

Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears
Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears

India's import of personal computers, including laptops and tablets, shot up in September by 42 per cent to $715 million, reversing a year-long downward trend after the government announced it would impose import restrictions on such...

'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'
'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'

'You have to have commitment to both, but it has to be done at the individual level.'

In Pictures - Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils
In Pictures - Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils

Real Madrid's Rodrygo struck twice and Jude Bellingham was also on target as the visitors enjoyed a 3-0 win at lowly Cadiz.

IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players
IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players

Full list of players released, retained and traded by all ten teams in the IPL.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances