Rat-hole workers say drilling will end in 24 hours





Speaking to ANI on Tuesday morning, Naseem, one of the workers said that they have already done 5 metres of manual drilling work so far, and 51 metres have been completed in totality.





"51 metres of drilling is completed. We have done 5 metres inside through manual drilling. We are going inside the 800 mm pipe and about 6 metres of drilling work is left. It won't take much long, we will complete it in 24 hours, and will bring our boys out soon," Naseem said.





He added that it takes about 1-2 hours to drill 1 metre and if any obstacle comes by it may take longer but so far the work has been progressing well.





Another one of the workers said that the government has provided them with all necessary equipment needed for their safety adding that the work is going at a good pace.





"We are a team of 12 specialists and 2 workers go inside the tunnel at a time. We are going inside the 800 mm pipe, and yes, it is challenging but we are trying to complete it sooner," he said.





Rat-hole miners are carrying out the manual drilling work which has been going on since Monday night. The debris thus generated is taken out manually using ropes from the rescue pipe. --

