Pipes laid, workers will crawl out through them

Raising hopes was the news that rescuers were drilling close to the breakthrough point of 57 metres, behind which are the workers. The horizontal drilling through the rubble has progressed to 55.3 metres, officials said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said pipes have been inserted up to 52 metres through the rubble at the tunnel. Through these pipes, each 800 mm wide, the trapped workers will crawl out.





Waiting at the tunnel site to see his 22-year-old son Manjit, Chaudhry, a resident of Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh, said, "Officials have told us evacuation of workers is likely. We have been asked to keep our clothes and belongings ready."



