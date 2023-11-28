RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pipes laid, workers will crawl out through them
November 28, 2023  14:29
image
It seems the long wait will be over today, said Chaudhry, hoping that rescuers drilling through the rubble at the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel here will within a few hours reach his son and the other 40 workers trapped inside it for over two weeks.

Raising hopes was the news that rescuers were drilling close to the breakthrough point of 57 metres, behind which are the workers. The horizontal drilling through the rubble has progressed to 55.3 metres, officials said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said pipes have been inserted up to 52 metres through the rubble at the tunnel. Through these pipes, each 800 mm wide, the trapped workers will crawl out. 

Waiting at the tunnel site to see his 22-year-old son Manjit, Chaudhry, a resident of Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh, said,  "Officials have told us evacuation of workers is likely. We have been asked to keep our clothes and belongings ready." 

On whether he will be taken along with his son after rescue to the hospital, Chaudhry said doctors will go in the ambulances. "But we have been told arrangements will be made for us wherever they are taken after evacuation,"  he said
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Breakthrough achieved, workers to come out of tunnel
Breakthrough achieved, workers to come out of tunnel

A senior Uttarakhand official at the site said drilling was complete.

Nature Like Never Before
Nature Like Never Before

Extraordinary award-winning photographs from more than 20,000 images from all over the world.

VP Dhankhar compares Modi with Mahatma Gandhi, sparks row
VP Dhankhar compares Modi with Mahatma Gandhi, sparks row

'The people decide who is a purush, yugpurush and a mahapurush'

High-value insurance policies in the slow lane after tax overhaul
High-value insurance policies in the slow lane after tax overhaul

High-value insurance policies experienced muted growth in the first six months of the current financial year after the Centre decided to tax such products in this year's Budget. Simultaneously, there has been a marked improvement in the...

Zeenat-Neetu To Have Koffee With Karan
Zeenat-Neetu To Have Koffee With Karan

Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor recorded their episode of Karan's show last week, and they were a riot together.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances