Pipes laid, workers will crawl out through them

Pipes laid, workers will crawl out through themNovember 28, 2023 14:29
It seems the long wait will be over today, said Chaudhry, hoping that rescuers drilling through the rubble at the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel here will within a few hours reach his son and the other 40 workers trapped inside it for over two weeks.
Raising hopes was the news that rescuers were drilling close to the breakthrough point of 57 metres, behind which are the workers. The horizontal drilling through the rubble has progressed to 55.3 metres, officials said.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said pipes have been inserted up to 52 metres through the rubble at the tunnel. Through these pipes, each 800 mm wide, the trapped workers will crawl out.
Waiting at the tunnel site to see his 22-year-old son Manjit, Chaudhry, a resident of Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh, said, "Officials have told us evacuation of workers is likely. We have been asked to keep our clothes and belongings ready."
On whether he will be taken along with his son after rescue to the hospital, Chaudhry said doctors will go in the ambulances. "But we have been told arrangements will be made for us wherever they are taken after evacuation," he said
