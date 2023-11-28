Pipe insertion into tunnel complete, says Dhami

Pipe insertion into tunnel complete, says DhamiNovember 28, 2023 14:22
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, "...work of inserting the pipe inside the tunnel is complete. All the workers will be rescued soon." Rescue workers broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, ending the ordeal of 41 workers trapped inside for 16 days. The CM has arrived at the site.
TOP STORIES
High-value insurance policies in the slow lane after tax overhaul
High-value insurance policies experienced muted growth in the first six months of the current financial year after the Centre decided to tax such products in this year's Budget. Simultaneously, there has been a marked improvement in the...