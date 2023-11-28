PIL filed in Patna HC against hike in Bihar quotas





Lalan made the statement reacting to reports that a Public Interest Litigation was filed last week which will come up for hearing in due course.





"It is all the BJP's doing. The party is anti-reservations. It had got its supporters to challenge quotas for extremely backward classes in local body polls. But the design was foiled and municipal elections were held with seats reserved for EBCs," he told reporters in Patna.





"The BJP was again at work when attempts were made to derail the caste survey ordered by the Nitish Kumar government. When petitions filed by BJP supporters could not stand on merit, the Centre chipped in and the Solicitor General of India opposed the survey in the Supreme Court," he added.





The JD-U chief expressed confidence that the recently passed legislations raising the quantum of reserved seats to 75 per cent, including 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections, will be upheld by the court.





Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi came out with a statement alleging that the PIL against the hike in quotas was filed at the behest of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in the state to defame his party. -- PTI

