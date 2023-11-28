RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NDMA on tunnel rescue: We are not in any hurry
November 28, 2023  16:22
Uttarakhand CM Dhami at the site
Retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army and member of the NDMA team Syed Ata Hasnain who has been overseeing the role of the National Disaster Management Authority in the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse briefs the media in New Delhi. 

"Positive news is expected but we have to proceed with extreme safety. We are near a breakthrough. We are not in any hurry. There are only 2 metres left to say we are 'aar paar' (through)," Lt Gen Hasnain says.

"The directions from the top have to be clear. The PMO sent their person. So that we got all resources together. That is the work of the leadership," he adds. 

"We are at 58 metres, we are hoping that after 2 metres, we can say that it has passed through. The trapped workers inside have said they can hear noises of work being done and an estimate can be made where the tunnel will pass through..."

