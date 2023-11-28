NDMA on rescue: Two metres left to reach workers

NDMA on rescue: Two metres left to reach workersNovember 28, 2023 16:29
"Each individual will take roughly 5 minutes to be brought out, which means rescuing all 41 workers will take 4 hours," Lt Gen Hasnain says.
The big takeaway is that 2 metres is left to reach the workers. Three teams of NDRF will go insdie the tunnel to organise the evacuation. SDRF will provide support. Paramedics will also go inside the tunnel at the time of evacuation."
