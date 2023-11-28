Navy to conduct inquiry after woman Agniveer trainee dies by suicide





"The unfortunate incident of the unnatural death of Aparna V Nair, Agniveer Logistics(F&A), age 20, occurred at INS Hamla, Mumbai on November 27. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident by the Indian Navy," Defence PRO said.





Earlier today, Mumbai Police said that the woman was under training at INS Hamla at the time of the incident.





"A 20-year-old woman, who was under training in the Navy for Agniveer, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself. As per an official, Malvani Police registered an ADR and is carrying out further operations," the police said.





Further investigation is underway.





Under the Agnipath scheme in the Indian armed forces, selected candidates are enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period. -- ANI

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the alleged suicide incident of a 20-year-old woman who was undergoing Agniveer training at INS Hamla, an official statement issued by Defence PRO said on Tuesday.