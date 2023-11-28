RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Navy to conduct inquiry after woman Agniveer trainee dies by suicide
November 28, 2023  19:21
image
An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the alleged suicide incident of a 20-year-old woman who was undergoing Agniveer training at INS Hamla, an official statement issued by Defence PRO said on Tuesday.  

"The unfortunate incident of the unnatural death of Aparna V Nair, Agniveer Logistics(F&A), age 20, occurred at INS Hamla, Mumbai on November 27. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident by the Indian Navy," Defence PRO said.  

Earlier today, Mumbai Police said that the woman was under training at INS Hamla at the time of the incident.  

"A 20-year-old woman, who was under training in the Navy for Agniveer, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself. As per an official, Malvani Police registered an ADR and is carrying out further operations," the police said.  

Further investigation is underway.  

Under the Agnipath scheme in the Indian armed forces, selected candidates are enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period. -- ANI                        
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!
Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!

An official said rescue workers had broken through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm.

Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2024
Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2024

Namibia on Tuesday qualified for the men's T20 World Cup 2024, courtesy 10 points and a net run rate of +2.643 that assured them a top-two finish on the Africa region qualifiers points table, the International Cricket Council announced.

TCS' Rs 17,000 crore share buyback to open on December 1
TCS' Rs 17,000 crore share buyback to open on December 1

The Rs 17,000 crore-share buyback programme of India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will open on December 1. The buyback, where investors can sell to the company their shares at an offer price of Rs...

Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres of tunnel in under 24 hours
Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres of tunnel in under 24 hours

Rat-hole mining may be illegal but the talent and experience of rat-hole miners were used in the rescue operation to save the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel, a National Disaster Management Authority member said on Tuesday.

Indian football has progressed, but more work at grassroots needed: Spurs legend King
Indian football has progressed, but more work at grassroots needed: Spurs legend King

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur defender Ledley King on Tuesday said though Indian football has progressed extensively in the last few years, the country needed to spread the sport more effectively at the grassroots.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances