RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mountain tells us to be humble: Tunnel expert Dix
November 28, 2023  12:00
image
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: International Tunneling Expert, Arnold Dix says, "We have been positive before and I am positive today. Today is the first day I said, "I feel good. The drilling along the top of the mountain is coming along perfectly. In the tunnel, it is coming along very well. So, I feel good...The mountain has told us one thing, that is to be humble... 41 men, home safe and then you will be reporting the most extraordinary thing.." 

 
Pipes have been inserted up to 52 metres through the rubble at Silkyara tunnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday as efforts to rescue the 41 workers trapped there continued for the 17th day. The breakthrough point is 57 metres, he told reporters in Silkyara. 

 Twelve rat-hole mining experts are involved in the horizontal excavation through the last 10 or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route since Monday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How To Improve Kidney Health
How To Improve Kidney Health

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar, a consultant kidney health specialist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, tells you how you can take care of your kidneys.

Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears
Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears

India's import of personal computers, including laptops and tablets, shot up in September by 42 per cent to $715 million, reversing a year-long downward trend after the government announced it would impose import restrictions on such...

'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'
'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'

'You have to have commitment to both, but it has to be done at the individual level.'

In Pictures - Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils
In Pictures - Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils

Real Madrid's Rodrygo struck twice and Jude Bellingham was also on target as the visitors enjoyed a 3-0 win at lowly Cadiz.

IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players
IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players

Full list of players released, retained and traded by all ten teams in the IPL.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances