Mountain tells us to be humble: Tunnel expert Dix





Pipes have been inserted up to 52 metres through the rubble at Silkyara tunnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday as efforts to rescue the 41 workers trapped there continued for the 17th day. The breakthrough point is 57 metres, he told reporters in Silkyara.





Twelve rat-hole mining experts are involved in the horizontal excavation through the last 10 or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route since Monday.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: International Tunneling Expert, Arnold Dix says, "We have been positive before and I am positive today. Today is the first day I said, "I feel good. The drilling along the top of the mountain is coming along perfectly. In the tunnel, it is coming along very well. So, I feel good...The mountain has told us one thing, that is to be humble... 41 men, home safe and then you will be reporting the most extraordinary thing.."