RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maratha quota activist Jarange targets Bhujbal over 'provocative' language
November 28, 2023  19:47
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday accused Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of creating a rift among various communities and wondered whether provocative language being used at his rallies was the policy of the state government. 

Jarange and Bhujbal are locked in a bitter war of words since the NCP minister opposed the former's demand to accommodate Marathas under the Other Backward Classes category by identifying them as Kunbis. 

"Bhujbal is disturbing the peace in society. He is talking about castes of great personalities, creating a rift among various communities. We are appealing for peace whereas his people (OBC leaders) are talking about breaking hands and legs. Is this the policy of the state government?" Jarange asked while speaking to reporters. 

Jarange has been demanding that blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates be given to members of the Maratha community. He has set the December 24 deadline for the state government to act on his main demand for the reservation in government jobs and education. 

"Irrespective of the state government's stand on Bhujbal, Marathas will ensure they get the reservation under the OBC grouping as we have records to back our demand," he added. 

Jarange said various political parties had ruled Maharashtra in the past but none of them granted the reservation to the Maratha community which has precipitated this problem. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!
Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!

An official said rescue workers had broken through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm.

Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2024
Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2024

Namibia on Tuesday qualified for the men's T20 World Cup 2024, courtesy 10 points and a net run rate of +2.643 that assured them a top-two finish on the Africa region qualifiers points table, the International Cricket Council announced.

TCS' Rs 17,000 crore share buyback to open on December 1
TCS' Rs 17,000 crore share buyback to open on December 1

The Rs 17,000 crore-share buyback programme of India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will open on December 1. The buyback, where investors can sell to the company their shares at an offer price of Rs...

Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres of tunnel in under 24 hours
Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres of tunnel in under 24 hours

Rat-hole mining may be illegal but the talent and experience of rat-hole miners were used in the rescue operation to save the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel, a National Disaster Management Authority member said on Tuesday.

Indian football has progressed, but more work at grassroots needed: Spurs legend King
Indian football has progressed, but more work at grassroots needed: Spurs legend King

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur defender Ledley King on Tuesday said though Indian football has progressed extensively in the last few years, the country needed to spread the sport more effectively at the grassroots.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances