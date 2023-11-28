Maratha quota activist Jarange targets Bhujbal over 'provocative' language





Jarange and Bhujbal are locked in a bitter war of words since the NCP minister opposed the former's demand to accommodate Marathas under the Other Backward Classes category by identifying them as Kunbis.





"Bhujbal is disturbing the peace in society. He is talking about castes of great personalities, creating a rift among various communities. We are appealing for peace whereas his people (OBC leaders) are talking about breaking hands and legs. Is this the policy of the state government?" Jarange asked while speaking to reporters.





Jarange has been demanding that blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates be given to members of the Maratha community. He has set the December 24 deadline for the state government to act on his main demand for the reservation in government jobs and education.





"Irrespective of the state government's stand on Bhujbal, Marathas will ensure they get the reservation under the OBC grouping as we have records to back our demand," he added.





Jarange said various political parties had ruled Maharashtra in the past but none of them granted the reservation to the Maratha community which has precipitated this problem. -- PTI

