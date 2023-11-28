Madras HC sets aside order rejecting defamation complaint against AIADMK chief





Justice G Jayachandran set aside the order of a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Chennai, on a petition filed by KC Palanisamy. Edappadi Palaniswami had reportedly alleged KC Palanisamy 'illegally' received money and distributed 'fake' membership cards.





Following this, KCP filed a defamation complaint against EPS claiming that Edappadi Palaniswami tarnished his reputation. -- PTI

The Madras high court on Tuesday set aside an order of a lower court, rejecting a defamation complaint filed by former AIADMK MP, KC Palanisamy against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.