Madras HC sets aside order rejecting defamation complaint against AIADMK chief

Madras HC sets aside order rejecting defamation complaint against AIADMK chiefNovember 28, 2023 23:30
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami
The Madras high court on Tuesday set aside an order of a lower court, rejecting a defamation complaint filed by former AIADMK MP, KC Palanisamy against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Justice G Jayachandran set aside the order of a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Chennai, on a petition filed by KC Palanisamy. Edappadi Palaniswami had reportedly alleged KC Palanisamy 'illegally' received money and distributed 'fake' membership cards.
Following this, KCP filed a defamation complaint against EPS claiming that Edappadi Palaniswami tarnished his reputation. -- PTI
