Kerala guv okays 8 pending bills, marks 7 for President

Kerala guv okays 8 pending bills, marks 7 for PresidentNovember 28, 2023 18:13
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
Just In: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khas has cleared eight pending bills, and reserved seven bills, including the University Amendment Bill, for presidential assent, the Raj Bhavan has said.
