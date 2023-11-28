RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jailed Maoist dies during treatment in Ranchi
November 28, 2023  11:23
A Maoist serving imprisonment in jail died during treatment in hospital, a police officer said on Tuesday. 

 The self-styled commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), Kislay Singh had been serving imprisonment at Palamu Central Jail for the last two years, he said. Manatu police station in-charge of Palamu district, Kamlesh Kumar said that Singh had been suffering from high blood pressure and other diseases.
