Jailed Maoist dies during treatment in Ranchi





The self-styled commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), Kislay Singh had been serving imprisonment at Palamu Central Jail for the last two years, he said. Manatu police station in-charge of Palamu district, Kamlesh Kumar said that Singh had been suffering from high blood pressure and other diseases.

A Maoist serving imprisonment in jail died during treatment in hospital, a police officer said on Tuesday.