'It is a like a new birth for them'
November 28, 2023  22:55
As the trapped workers emerged from the Uttarkashi tunnel on Wednesday night, some with smiling faces and others looking grateful and exhausted at the end of the 17-day ordeal, the nation took a collective sigh of relief. 

Anxious relatives who had been camping in the area were emotional as they were united with them after days of uncertainty. 

Loud cheers and slogans erupted outside the tunnel as people greeted the ambulances that took the workers to community health centres while locals distributed streets. 

"Finally, God heard us. My brother could be rescued. I am with him in an ambulance on the way to hospital," Sunil, who was camping outside the tunnel in Uttarkashi, told PTI in a choked voice. 

Sunil's brother Anil was among the three youths from Kherabera in Jharkhand who were trapped in the tunnel. 

"All are fine and healthy. I have spoken to a few of them," said a rescue worker as media persons who have staked out at the site for over two weeks and others rushed to ask about the well-being of the rescued workers. 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister V K Singh welcomed the 41 workers with garlands, shook hands and embraced them, while the rescue teams and officials clapped. 

Back home, families of the workers, most of whom are from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, were glued to television and their phones after the news emereged that the workers could be recused any time. 

"It is a like a new birth from them," said a relative of Dhiren and Benudhar in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. 

In Khirabeda, villagers distributed 'laddoos' after the successful rescue. Rajendra, Sukhram and Anil, all in their early 20s, from the village, were among those trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days. 

Sukhram's sister Khushboo said that everyone in their village was celebrating. -- PTI
