RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Israel approves release of 50 women prisoners
November 28, 2023  09:27
image
The Israeli government has approved the inclusion of 50 women prisoners in the list of prisoners eligible for release as part of an agreement to extend a temporary truce with Hamas in Gaza, reported The Times of Israel. 

 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this announcement on X, stating, "The Government has approved the inclusion of 50 female prisoners in the list of prisoners eligible to be released in the event that a release of additional Israeli hostages is carried out." 

 The government approved the list of these 50 female prisoners to secure the release of nearly 20 more Israelis held hostage by the Hamas terror group since October 7, reported The Times of Israel. The truce will be extended by two days, and Qatar and the US confirmed this and will see the release of about 10 more Israeli hostages per day. As per the initial four-day truce agreement, which will expire today (Tuesday), Israel agreed to halt its military operations in Gaza for four days and emphasized that it would release three Palestinian security prisoners for each of the 50 hostages freed from Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

 Since Friday, over 50 hostages have now been released, whereas, 117 Palestinians have been freed. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How To Improve Kidney Health
How To Improve Kidney Health

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar, a consultant kidney health specialist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, tells you how you can take care of your kidneys.

Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears
Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears

India's import of personal computers, including laptops and tablets, shot up in September by 42 per cent to $715 million, reversing a year-long downward trend after the government announced it would impose import restrictions on such...

'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'
'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'

'You have to have commitment to both, but it has to be done at the individual level.'

In Pictures - Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils
In Pictures - Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils

Real Madrid's Rodrygo struck twice and Jude Bellingham was also on target as the visitors enjoyed a 3-0 win at lowly Cadiz.

IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players
IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players

Full list of players released, retained and traded by all ten teams in the IPL.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances