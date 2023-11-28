RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IIT-M professor suspended over student's death
November 28, 2023  22:24
image
A professor at the IIT Madras has been suspended allegedly over the recent death of a student on the campus, the institute's spokesperson said on Tuesday. 

Following the death of the mechanical engineering doctoral student from West Bengal by suicide in his room at the institute, the administration formed a high-level panel to enquire into the incident. 

"Prof Ashish Sen has been suspended based on the direction of the Board of Governors. The Institute is following all due procedures," the spokesperson said. 

Hailing the action against Prof Sen, the student body - Voice of Students of IIT-M - in a post on X congratulated the IIT-M administration for such a strong and courageous action against one of their peers. 

"This is a victory to many students who came together for the protests following Sachin's suicide," the post said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles
Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles

The seasoned Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner Rohan Kapoor entered the second round in the mixed doubles on the opening day of the Syed Modi India International badminton event in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!
Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!

Rescue workers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for 16 days.

The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded
The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded

After 16 days of intense efforts by multiple agencies, all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi have safely been evacuated on Tuesday evening.

In Pictures - India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers maiden ton
In Pictures - India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers maiden ton

Images from India vs Australia 3rd T20 International in Guwahati on Tuesday.

In Pictures - Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends
In Pictures - Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends

It was a highly emotional moment, with those gathered outside shouting slogans and the workers themselves welcomed by everyone present, as these photographs show.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances