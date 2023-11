IIT-M professor suspended over student's death

Following the death of the mechanical engineering doctoral student from West Bengal by suicide in his room at the institute, the administration formed a high-level panel to enquire into the incident.





"Prof Ashish Sen has been suspended based on the direction of the Board of Governors. The Institute is following all due procedures," the spokesperson said.





Hailing the action against Prof Sen, the student body - Voice of Students of IIT-M - in a post on X congratulated the IIT-M administration for such a strong and courageous action against one of their peers.





"This is a victory to many students who came together for the protests following Sachin's suicide," the post said. -- PTI

A professor at the IIT Madras has been suspended allegedly over the recent death of a student on the campus, the institute's spokesperson said on Tuesday.