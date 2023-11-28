Human labour triumphed: Global media hail tunnel rescue





"Outside the tunnel, there have been celebrations at the news of the first man coming out of the tunnel," the BBC reported while providing regular updates on the rescue operation.





It uploaded on its website a photograph that showed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh meeting the first worker rescued from the tunnel.





"Video footage from the scene showed Pushkar Singh Dhami, chief minister of Uttarakhand state meeting the workers, who appeared to be in good health, as they were removed from the tunnel amid jubilant scenes," CNN reported.





The first workers were removed following a series of agonising setbacks, during which rescue efforts were halted when the heavy machinery used to drill through the debris broke down, forcing workers to partially dig by hand and adopt other riskier methods to bring them to safety, it said.





The evacuation of the men to safety began more than six hours after rescuers broke through to end an ordeal that began on November 12 when the tunnel caved in, Qatar-based news channel Al-Jazeera reported.





It said the ambulances with their lights flashing lined up at the mouth of the tunnel to transport the workers to a hospital about 30km away. -- PTI

As rescuers in India on Tuesday successfully pulled out all 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in Uttarakhand after 17 days, the global media hailed the rescue operation and provided live coverage of the dramatic development.