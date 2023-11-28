RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Human labour triumphed: Global media hail tunnel rescue
November 28, 2023  21:37
image
As rescuers in India on Tuesday successfully pulled out all 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in Uttarakhand after 17 days, the global media hailed the rescue operation and provided live coverage of the dramatic development. 

"Outside the tunnel, there have been celebrations at the news of the first man coming out of the tunnel," the BBC reported while providing regular updates on the rescue operation. 

It uploaded on its website a photograph that showed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and Union Minister VK Singh meeting the first worker rescued from the tunnel. 

"Video footage from the scene showed Pushkar Singh Dhami, chief minister of Uttarakhand state meeting the workers, who appeared to be in good health, as they were removed from the tunnel amid jubilant scenes," CNN reported. 

The first workers were removed following a series of agonising setbacks, during which rescue efforts were halted when the heavy machinery used to drill through the debris broke down, forcing workers to partially dig by hand and adopt other riskier methods to bring them to safety, it said. 

The evacuation of the men to safety began more than six hours after rescuers broke through to end an ordeal that began on November 12 when the tunnel caved in, Qatar-based news channel Al-Jazeera reported. 

It said the ambulances with their lights flashing lined up at the mouth of the tunnel to transport the workers to a hospital about 30km away. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles
Syed Modi: Rohan-Ashwini pair enters second round of mixed doubles

The seasoned Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner Rohan Kapoor entered the second round in the mixed doubles on the opening day of the Syed Modi India International badminton event in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!
Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!

Rescue workers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for 16 days.

The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded
The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded

After 16 days of intense efforts by multiple agencies, all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi have safely been evacuated on Tuesday evening.

In Pictures - India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers maiden ton
In Pictures - India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers maiden ton

Images from India vs Australia 3rd T20 International in Guwahati on Tuesday.

In Pictures - Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends
In Pictures - Joy, hugs as 16-day underground nightmare ends

It was a highly emotional moment, with those gathered outside shouting slogans and the workers themselves welcomed by everyone present, as these photographs show.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances