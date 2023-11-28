RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hollywood legend Michael Douglas receives Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI
November 28, 2023  23:09
Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant and actor Ayushman Khurana present 'Satyajit Ray Life Time Achievement Award' to American actor and film producer Michael Douglas
Screen legend and producer Michael Douglas was on Tuesday conferred with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa. 

The veteran actor, who headlined several Hollywood hits such as The Ghost and the Darkness, Fatal Attraction, Wall Street and A Perfect Murder, among many others, was honoured for his remarkable contributions to the world of filmmaking. 

The actor received a standing ovation from the audience as he stepped up to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant conferred the award on the legendary actor. 

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana delivered an introductory speech and invited Douglas to the stage to receive the award. 

In his acceptance speech, the actor said, "I'll want to share this with PM Modi, Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister L Murugan, and my good friend, Shailendra Singh. It's an honour to receive this award. I'm humbled to join a prestigious group of winners. Ray personified what it means to be a filmmaker." 

"With everything going on in the world today, this festival is a reminder of the magic of moviemaking. When you've been around as long as I have, it becomes clear that cinema has the power to unite across geography, race, language, and even time," the legendary actor said. 

"I want to acknowledge the people who played an important part in my career. My earliest mentors, and countless technicians, I wouldn't be here without your guidance in the last 55 years. I credit this to my father, Kirk. My son and wife are here with me today. Thank you for your support and patience," Douglas, who is married to actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, added. -- ANI
