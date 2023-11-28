Great news for nation as all 41 shramik brothers trapped in tunnel rescued: Shah





Shah took to 'X', formerly Twitter, to express his happiness and conveyed his gratitude to all the people and agencies engaged in the 17-day tireless efforts to save the lives of these workers.





"It is great news for the nation that all our 41 Shramik brothers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi have been rescued safe and sound. Nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long. My heartfelt gratitude to all the people and the agencies that have made tireless efforts to save the lives of our fellow citizens," Shah posted on 'X'.





All 41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12 after a portion of the under-construction tunnel caved.





The debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped the 41 workers inside the structure. -- ANI

Moments after the input received that all the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi had been evacuated, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed it "great news for the nation" as they were rescued "safe and sound" and said the nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long.