Govt suspends 70 lakh suspicious mobile numbers





Emerging out of a meeting to discuss issues related to financial cyber security and increasing digital payment fraud, Joshi said banks have been asked to strengthen the system and processes in this regard.





More such meetings would take place, he said, adding the next meeting is scheduled in January.





With regard to Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) fraud, he said states have been asked to look into the issue and ensure data protection.





He also said that there was a discussion with regard to KYC standardisation of merchants.





The meeting chaired by the financial services secretary also deliberated on how to ensure better coordination among various agencies to check cyber fraud.





Joshi said there was a need to create awareness about cyber fraud in society to protect gullible customers from being duped.





During the meeting, the Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre made a presentation on the latest statistics of digital payment frauds as reported in National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, including challenges and issues faced in countering such issues. -- PTI

To check digital frauds, the government has suspended 70 lakh mobile numbers on account of suspicious transactions, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi said on Tuesday.