Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack





During the day, it hit a high of 66,256.20 and a low of 65,906.65.





The Nifty gained 95 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 19,889.70 as 39 of its components closed in the green and 11 ended lower.





Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Titan and Axis Bank were the major gainers.





ITC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Power Grid were among the laggards.

he 30-share BSE Sensex on Tuesday rose by 204.16 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 66,174.20 in a volatile trade.