Fashion designer Rohit Bal critically ill

Fashion designer Rohit Bal critically illNovember 28, 2023 13:29
Rohit Bal walked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022
Fashion designer Rohit Bal is currently battling a critical health condition and has been put on ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.
Bal, 62, was reportedly struggling with alcohol addiction and has been in and out of rehab. In November last year, his condition took a turn for the worse, necessitating immediate hospitalisation.
