Dhami invokes Baba Baukhnag as rescue nears end

Dhami invokes Baba Baukhnag as rescue nears endNovember 28, 2023 14:39
In a post on X, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "With immense blessings of Baba Baukhnag, prayers of crores of country's citizens and relentless hard work of the rescue agencies involved in the operations, pipe-laying through the tunnel has been completed and our brothers will soon be evacuated."
A portion of the tunnel collapsed on November 12, blocking the exit with 41 workers inside. PTI
