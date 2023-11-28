RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi riots: Court acquits nine accused on 'benefit of doubt'
November 28, 2023  17:52
File image
The Delhi's Karkardooma Court has recently acquitted nine persons accused of rioting, and destroying property by fire during North East Delhi riots.  

The court acquitted the accused giving them the 'benefit of doubt'.  

Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala, "I find that charges levelled against all the accused persons in this case are not proved beyond doubts."  

"Hence, accused Mohd Shahnawaz alias Shanu, Mohd Shoaib, Shahrukh, Rashid alias Raja, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Md Faisal, and Rashid alias Monu, are acquitted of all the charges," the court ordered on November 25, 2023.  

The accused persons were identified by two police officials constable Vipin and head constable Hari Babu.  

The court said that it did not become clear in an unequivocal manner whether the witness (Vipin) had seen all the accused persons in the mob throughout the period from 9 am till all these incidents took place in the late evening or night.  

The court also raised questions on the testimony of head constable Hari Babu.  

The court said, "This witness had been examined in several cases against the same accused  persons before his evidence was recorded in this case. Despite that, this witness stated that he did not know the names of other accused persons except Shahnawaz, Azad and Ashraf."  

"According to him, he knew the names of Shahnawaz and Azad prior to the alleged incident. He came to know the name of Ashraf during his evidence being recorded in other cases," the court observed.  

"However, in his statement, it has been shown that he had mentioned names of nine accused persons, on the plea that he knew them since prior to the alleged incident," the court noted.  -- ANI
