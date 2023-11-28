Completely relieved and happy on safe rescue of all 41 workers: Gadkari

Completely relieved and happy on safe rescue of all 41 workers: GadkariNovember 28, 2023 20:55
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that he was completely relieved and happy that all 41 trapped workers inside the tunnel have been rescued safely.
"I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped laborers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued...," he said in a post on X.
TOP STORIES
Indian football has progressed, but more work at grassroots needed: Spurs legend King
Former England and Tottenham Hotspur defender Ledley King on Tuesday said though Indian football has progressed extensively in the last few years, the country needed to spread the sport more effectively at the grassroots.