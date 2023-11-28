RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Completely relieved and happy on safe rescue of all 41 workers: Gadkari
November 28, 2023  20:55
image
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that he was completely relieved and happy that all 41 trapped workers inside the tunnel have been rescued safely. 

"I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped laborers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued...," he said in a post on X.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!
Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!

An official said rescue workers had broken through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm.

Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2024
Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2024

Namibia on Tuesday qualified for the men's T20 World Cup 2024, courtesy 10 points and a net run rate of +2.643 that assured them a top-two finish on the Africa region qualifiers points table, the International Cricket Council announced.

TCS' Rs 17,000 crore share buyback to open on December 1
TCS' Rs 17,000 crore share buyback to open on December 1

The Rs 17,000 crore-share buyback programme of India's top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will open on December 1. The buyback, where investors can sell to the company their shares at an offer price of Rs...

Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres of tunnel in under 24 hours
Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres of tunnel in under 24 hours

Rat-hole mining may be illegal but the talent and experience of rat-hole miners were used in the rescue operation to save the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel, a National Disaster Management Authority member said on Tuesday.

Indian football has progressed, but more work at grassroots needed: Spurs legend King
Indian football has progressed, but more work at grassroots needed: Spurs legend King

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur defender Ledley King on Tuesday said though Indian football has progressed extensively in the last few years, the country needed to spread the sport more effectively at the grassroots.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances