'Comparing Mahatma with anyone is sacrilege'





Vice President Dhankhar on Monday described Mahatma Gandhi as the 'Mahapurush' of the last century and PM Modi as the 'Yugpurush' of this century.





"The great Mahatma, fashioned, crafted and honed, the instrument of non-violence. As a means of passive resistance when the only thing the world knew was war as a means of resistance and conflict as a method of opposing oppression. At this time Mahatma mobilized millions and millions of Indians to passively struggle against British imperialism and was the harbinger of India's freedom in 1947," Manish Tewari said.





Tewari said the Mahatma was a secularist and democratic in his disposition and the only person who measured upto him was Nelson Mandela.





"Mahatma Gandhi has been considered to be perhaps the tallest figure of the 20th century. The only person who measures up to him in some manner is the late Nelson Mandela, who had dismantled apartheid in South Africa," the Congress leader said.





"Even Mandela used to consider the great Mahatma as a spiritual mentor, therefore under those circumstances, to compare the great Mahatma to anybody for that matter is nothing short of sacrilege," Tewari added.





Vice President Dhankar also received sharp criticism from Congress MP Manickam Tagore for drawing the comparison.

