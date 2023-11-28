CM Dhami meets rescued tunnel workers

CM Dhami meets rescued tunnel workersNovember 28, 2023 20:17
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers, who have been rescued from inside the Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday evening.
Five trapped workers have been rescued from the tunnel after 16 days of ordeal.
