Chopper in wait to airlift workers if required
November 28, 2023  16:13
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Chinook helicopter present at Chinyalisaur airstrip to airlift the workers after their rescue from Silkyara tunnel. 

Rescue workers on Tuesday drilled through the 60-metre stretch of rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in which 41 workers are trapped for the last 16 days, officials said. State government's information department chief Bansi Dhar Tiwari told reporters a little after 1.30 pm that the drilling was over.
