Chopper in wait to airlift workers if required





Rescue workers on Tuesday drilled through the 60-metre stretch of rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in which 41 workers are trapped for the last 16 days, officials said. State government's information department chief Bansi Dhar Tiwari told reporters a little after 1.30 pm that the drilling was over.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Chinook helicopter present at Chinyalisaur airstrip to airlift the workers after their rescue from Silkyara tunnel.