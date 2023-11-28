Chopper can't fly after 4:30 pm

Chopper can't fly after 4:30 pmNovember 28, 2023 16:38
Syed Ata Hasnain, Member, NDMA, says "A 30-bed facility is ready in the District Hospital and 10-bed facility is also ready at the site. Chinook can fly in the night but the weather is not favourable for it and there is no urgency as such. If there is urgency, workers can be brought to Rishikesh in 1 or 2 ambulances...
"The last time to fly the Chinook helicopter is 4:30 pm. We will not fly it during the night. Since there is a delay, the workers will be brought the next morning..."
TOP STORIES
1/4th of Indian carriers' aircraft may be grounded by March-end: CAPA
Nearly 200 of the 789 aircraft of Indian carriers are expected to be grounded by the end of March due to ongoing supply chain issues, according to the report released on Monday by CAPA India. At present, 161-166 aircraft are grounded....