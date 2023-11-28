RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chopper can't fly after 4:30 pm
November 28, 2023  16:38
image
Syed Ata Hasnain, Member, NDMA, says "A 30-bed facility is ready in the District Hospital and 10-bed facility is also ready at the site. Chinook can fly in the night but the weather is not favourable for it and there is no urgency as such. If there is urgency, workers can be brought to Rishikesh in 1 or 2 ambulances...

"The last time to fly the Chinook helicopter is 4:30 pm. We will not fly it during the night. Since there is a delay, the workers will be brought the next morning..."
