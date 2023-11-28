RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'China's latest viral outbreak no threat to India'
November 28, 2023  12:57
Stating that the latest respiratory illness outbreak in China is no threat to India, Dr Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Pulmonary Department Head at Safadarjung Hospital said, "we are well prepared." 

 "I don't personally see any threat to India because we are well prepared. Even if it is a novel virus, we are well prepared because we have our past experience with us. Even the health ministry has issued guidelines so remain vigilant on this," Dr Gupta told ANI.

 China is reporting a large number of respiratory infections, particularly among children, and hospital wards are reportedly running full. 

 "It is just one of the common viruses that exists and why it is happening in China is probably attributable to the fact that there have been very severe lockdown situations for the last three years, which somehow led to the fall in herd immunity or the immune levels of the children and the vulnerable population, especially in the children in the last three years," said Dr Gupta.
