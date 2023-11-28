Chhattisgarh cop injured in suicide bid inside police station in Sukma





The trigger for the suicide attempt was not immediately known, but it was revealed the constable was undergoing medical treatment for an old injury and was upset over not getting cured.





The incident took place at around 6:45 pm in Chhindgarh police station premises in the Maoist-hit district.





Constable Narendra Negi, posted at the Chhindgarh police station, shot himself on the right side of the chest with an Insas (Indian Small Arms System) rifle following which he was immediately shifted to the Sukma district hospital for treatment of his injuries, he said. -- PTI

