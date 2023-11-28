'Canada yet to share evidence on Nijjar killing'





Speaking to CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos, Sanjay Kumar Verma said that his understanding is that US authorities have shared more specific information regarding the investigation with India than Canada has and that he stressed is likely the differentiating factor in the level of India's cooperation in both cases.





Recently, UK-based Financial Times published a report claiming that the US thwarted a plan to allegedly assassinate India-designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.





According to the Financial Times which quoted people familiar with the matter, the US had informed India of concerns regarding the alleged plot to kill Pannun.





Earlier in September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations regarding India's involvement in Nijjar's killing. India has rejected the allegations and called them "absurd" and politically motivated."

India's High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma said that Indian government is cooperating with an American investigation into alleged thwarted assassination attempt and not Canada's probe into the June killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia's Surrey due to a disparity between the information both nations shared in their investigation.