Blinken's 3rd visit to visit Israel, West Bank soon





During his visit to Israel and the West Bank, Blinken will discuss Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international humanitarian law, continued efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages and protecting civilian life during Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas in Gaza. He will also discuss the principles he outlined in Tokyo on November 8, the US Department of State announced in a statement.





According to a statement released by the US Department of State, Blinken stated, "In Israel and the West Bank, Secretary Blinken will discuss Israel's right to defend itself consistent with international humanitarian law, as well as continued efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages, protect civilian life during Israel's operations in Gaza, and accelerate humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.





"The Secretary will also discuss the principles he outlined in Tokyo on November 8, tangible steps to further the creation of a future Palestinian state, and the need to prevent the conflict from widening," it added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel, the West Bank, Belgium, North Macedonia and UAE this week. It is Blinken's third visit to Israel since Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7.