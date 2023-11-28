All stations go at AIIMS

All stations go at AIIMSNovember 28, 2023 16:35
Tunnel rescue: At the Rishikesh AIIMS, a 41-bed ward including trauma center is ready. A team of cardiac and psychiatric specialist doctors including trauma surgeon ready. Three helicopters can be landed simultaneously at the helipad of Rishikesh AIIMS. Workers in critical condition will be airlifted to Rishikesh AIIMS
