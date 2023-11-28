ALL 41 TRAPPED TUNNEL WORKERS RESCUED





Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers who have been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh. A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.





"The exact time of breakthrough was 7:05 pm. Uttarakhand CM, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh are present there," says Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel.





CM Dhami highly appreciated the morale and courage of the workers and personnel engaged in the rescue operation. -- ANI

All 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, have successfully been rescued on Tuesday evening.