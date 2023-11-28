ALL 41 TRAPPED TUNNEL WORKERS RESCUED

ALL 41 TRAPPED TUNNEL WORKERS RESCUEDNovember 28, 2023 20:41
All 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, have successfully been rescued on Tuesday evening.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers who have been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh. A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.
"The exact time of breakthrough was 7:05 pm. Uttarakhand CM, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh are present there," says Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel.
CM Dhami highly appreciated the morale and courage of the workers and personnel engaged in the rescue operation. -- ANI
