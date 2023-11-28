RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
9 injured as 2 group open fire, pelt stones at each other in Rajasthan
November 28, 2023  00:48
File image
File image
Nine people were injured after two groups opened fire and pelted stones at each other in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday, the police said. 

Nine people have been detained following the incident in Panjpura village in Kanchanpur that occurred due to political rivalry between the two sides, two days after assembly elections were held in the state. 

Circle officer of Dholpur Rural Babulal Meena said additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure and the situation was under control. 

Station house officer of Kanchanpur Police Station Yogendra Kumar said seven people were injured in the stone pelting and two in the firing. 

He said the condition of those injured in the firing is serious and have been admitted to Dholpur district hospital while the others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Badi town. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How To Improve Kidney Health
How To Improve Kidney Health

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar, a consultant kidney health specialist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, tells you how you can take care of your kidneys.

Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears
Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears

India's import of personal computers, including laptops and tablets, shot up in September by 42 per cent to $715 million, reversing a year-long downward trend after the government announced it would impose import restrictions on such...

'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'
'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'

'You have to have commitment to both, but it has to be done at the individual level.'

In Pictures - Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils
In Pictures - Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils

Real Madrid's Rodrygo struck twice and Jude Bellingham was also on target as the visitors enjoyed a 3-0 win at lowly Cadiz.

IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players
IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players

Full list of players released, retained and traded by all ten teams in the IPL.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances