41 workers to be brought to hospital immediately

41 workers to be brought to hospital immediatelyNovember 28, 2023 14:50
Preparations complete at Community Health Center Chinyalisaur for the treatment of 41 workers who will be brought at this place after they are rescued and brought out of Silkyara tunnel. The Pipe-laying work to reach the workers has been completed.
