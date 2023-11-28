RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 persons arrested with weapons in J-K's Kupwara
November 28, 2023  01:40
image
Security forces Monday arrested two persons along with four hand grenades and a pistol in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said. 

In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on specific intelligence, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post was established today at Gushi Bridge at Kupwara where two suspected individuals were apprehended (sic)," Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X. 

The Army said four hand grenades and a pistol with ammunition along with other incriminating material were recovered from the duo. 

An investigation is underway into the matter, it added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How To Improve Kidney Health
How To Improve Kidney Health

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar, a consultant kidney health specialist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, tells you how you can take care of your kidneys.

Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears
Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears

India's import of personal computers, including laptops and tablets, shot up in September by 42 per cent to $715 million, reversing a year-long downward trend after the government announced it would impose import restrictions on such...

'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'
'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'

'You have to have commitment to both, but it has to be done at the individual level.'

In Pictures - Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils
In Pictures - Real Madrid go top; Juventus-Inter share spoils

Real Madrid's Rodrygo struck twice and Jude Bellingham was also on target as the visitors enjoyed a 3-0 win at lowly Cadiz.

IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players
IPL 2024: Full list of released, retained and traded players

Full list of players released, retained and traded by all ten teams in the IPL.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances