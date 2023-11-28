2 persons arrested with weapons in J-K's Kupwara

2 persons arrested with weapons in J-K's KupwaraNovember 28, 2023 01:40
Security forces Monday arrested two persons along with four hand grenades and a pistol in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said.
In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on specific intelligence, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post was established today at Gushi Bridge at Kupwara where two suspected individuals were apprehended (sic)," Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.
The Army said four hand grenades and a pistol with ammunition along with other incriminating material were recovered from the duo.
An investigation is underway into the matter, it added. -- PTI