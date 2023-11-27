Under fire from OBC leaders, activist Jarange withdraws 'undeserving people' remarks





Jarange has undertaken hunger strikes lasting several days on two different occasions since August-end as part of his agitation seeking reservation in government jobs and education for Maratha community members and has been holding rallies across the state in support of his demand.





peaking at a rally in Pune on Monday last (November 20), he stoked a controversy by saying,





"Our kids are smart and intelligent. However, we are left with no option but to work under undeserving people. Had we got reservation benefits 70 years ago, the Marathas would have been the most advanced community by now."

Although the activist did not take any particular community's name, his remarks did not go down well with the state's OBC leaders who saw it as insulting and strongly criticised his choice of words. -- PTI

Quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday retracted his remarks on the Marathas working under "undeserving people', which were seen as an insult to the Other Backward Classes in Maharashtra and invited a backlash, saying he wanted to remain focused on protecting the interest of his community.