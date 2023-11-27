UAPA slapped on 7 J-K students for celebrating India's WC loss

UAPA slapped on 7 J-K students for celebrating India's WC lossNovember 27, 2023 19:57
Seven students of an agricultural university have been arrested here under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final, officials said on Monday.
The arrested youths are studying at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir, the officials said.
The students were arrested after police launched an investigation into a complaint by a non-local student who alleged his collegemates had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans after India lost the final match and the cup to Australia.
The students have been booked under various sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code, the officials said. -- PTI
