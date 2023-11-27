Tunnel workers given eye drops, movies, undies





Dr Prem Pokhriyal, another senior doctor with the medical team said, the trapped workers are being examined regularly.





"Initially, we gave them juices and energy drinks. But now they are getting proper meals. In the morning, we send boiled eggs, milk, tea and dalia and for lunch and dinner, they get dal, rice, chapati and subzi. Disposable plates have been given to them," he said.





"To keep them hydrated, I told them to drink ORS power, which is already sent. Eye drops, vitamin tablets and other energy drinks have also been sent to them," Dr Pokhriyal said and added a lot of stock of dry fruits and biscuits have also been given.





An official said toothpaste, brushes, towels, clothes and undergarments, all are being provided to them. Mobile phones containing movies and video games were given to them, he said.





"I talk to them daily," Dr Pokhriyal said. For sleep, fortunately, there were bundles of geotextile sheets, which were lying inside. They used them for sleep. The workers do yoga and exercise and walk in the tunnel in the morning and evening," he said.





The stretch where they are trapped is about two kilometres and the temperature is between 22 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius. "They do not require woollen clothes as of now," he said.





They have a round-the-clock electricity supply. When the rubble collapsed, the electricity supply which was set during the construction was not destroyed, as it was done through the walls, an official said

As the rescue operation has been delayed due to the hurdles in drilling, the workers have been counselled by doctors and psychiatrists to keep them motivated.