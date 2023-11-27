RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in Odisha
November 27, 2023  08:20
image
Windowpane of an executive class coach of the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express (20835) train was damaged due to stone pelting between Meramandali and Budhapank on the Dhenkanal-Angul railway section in Odisha, officials said on Sunday. 

According to officials, the incident was reported by the on-duty RPF escorting staff. 

Following the information, the security wing of the East Coast Railway zone (ECoR) alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). RPF's Assistant Security Commissioner from Cuttack rushed to the spot. 

Local police were also been informed about the matter. Strict action will be taken against the stone-palters. Both the security wing of ECoR in coordination with local police are on the job to trace out the culprits, the railways said in a statement. 

This is not the first time in the country the Vande Bharat Express train has been targeted.

Similar incidents occurred in other parts of the country. However, no passengers have been harmed in any of the incidents so far. -- ANI
