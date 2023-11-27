Stir against Vendanta arm turns violent in Jharkhand





According to officials, the incident took place outside the main gate of ESL Steel Limited, a Vedanta Group company, around 140km from Bokaro.





The police said the villagers, who were staging a dharna outside the company's gate in support of its nine-point charter of demands since morning, allegedly tried to enter the premises of the company when they were stopped by the firm's security men.





Siyaljori circle inspector Ravi Kumar Anand said when police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control, villagers pelted stones at them in which several cops were injured.





He added that a number of villagers also sustained injuries when police used mild lathi-charge to disperse them.





He said the injured have been admitted to the company's hospital and the condition of all them are stable.





An FIR has also been lodged in this regard, Anand said.





In a statement, ESL Steel Limited said, "While ESL, Vedanta maintains that issues should be resolved through talks, the locals have taken the law into their hands. They have indulged in stone pelting and assault on state police and our security with sticks and stones. In the process, many policemen have been injured. The locals have also damaged private vehicles and police vehicles outside the plant gate. We strongly condemn such acts of violence and remain open to a constructive dialogue." -- PTI

